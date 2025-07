Nationals slugger James Wood joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh as participants in Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood became the third player to announce he will take part in the Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Wood joins Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 33 homers, in the contest.

Wood went 5 for 5 with his 23rd home run in Thursday night’s 11-7 win over the Detroit Tigers.

He’s the third Nationals player to take part in the Home Run Derby, joining Juan Soto (2022) and Bryce Harper (2013 and ’18).

“I mean it’s cool. It’s definitely special,” Wood said of his selection. “It’s something not a lot of guys get to do so I’m just super honored and excited for it.”

The 22-year-old Wood has 12 homers that have been hit harder than 110 mph. It’s the second most in the league behind Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s 13. Wood also has four that have gone longer than 445 feet.

Wood was acquired from San Diego in August 2022 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Soto to the Padres.

