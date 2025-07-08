Nationals look to stop skid in game against the Cardinals

Washington Nationals (37-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Washington Nationals (37-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (8-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -192, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a three-game losing streak, play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 26-17 record in home games and a 48-43 record overall. The Cardinals are eighth in the NL with 91 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Washington has a 37-53 record overall and a 19-25 record in road games. The Nationals rank 10th in the NL with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has seven home runs, 31 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 9 for 39 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Nationals. Paul DeJong is 3 for 13 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .284 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (shoulder), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Nationals: Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.