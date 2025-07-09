Nationals look to stop skid in game against the Cardinals

Washington Nationals (37-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (49-43, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Washington Nationals (37-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (49-43, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Nationals -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 27-17 record at home and a 49-43 record overall. The Cardinals are 33-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has gone 19-26 in road games and 37-54 overall. The Nationals are 17-41 in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with 12 home runs while slugging .379. Brendan Donovan is 9 for 35 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 19 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .287 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 13 for 33 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .294 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (shoulder), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.