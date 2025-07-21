Nationals host the Reds to begin 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (52-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (39-60, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 6:45…

Cincinnati Reds (52-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (39-60, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -137, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Washington has a 19-30 record in home games and a 39-60 record overall. The Nationals have gone 31-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 52-48 overall and 24-26 on the road. The Reds have a 42-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 19 doubles and 24 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10 for 39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 9 for 34 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .226 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Reds: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

