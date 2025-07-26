Nationals face the Twins looking to stop road losing streak

The Washington Nationals travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Washington Nationals (41-62, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-53, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (6-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-4, 2.63 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Nationals +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Minnesota has a 29-20 record at home and a 50-53 record overall. The Twins are 24-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 41-62 record overall and a 20-31 record on the road. The Nationals have a 29-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 23 home runs while slugging .567. Ryan Jeffers is 14 for 40 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 21 doubles, seven home runs and 43 RBIs for the Nationals. Brady House is 12 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

