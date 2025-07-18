Nationals aim to stop 4-game skid, take on the Padres

San Diego Padres (52-44, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-58, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Friday,…

San Diego Padres (52-44, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (3-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Nationals: Mike Soroka (3-7, 5.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, Nationals +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break a four-game losing streak when they play the San Diego Padres.

Washington is 38-58 overall and 18-28 in home games. The Nationals have gone 31-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has a 21-26 record on the road and a 52-44 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .287 for the Nationals. Brady House is 12 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .292 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 17 home runs, 36 walks and 56 RBIs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 35 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.45 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

