Josh Bell and Daylen Lile lead Nationals in 10-8 win over Reds

Josh Bell homered and doubled, Daylen Lile hit a three-run triple and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Monday night with their biggest offensive output since July 3.

Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood hits a double off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer which scored CJ Abrams during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile hits a triple off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer which scored James Wood, Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Josh Bell (19) celebrates after his solo home run with Nathaniel Lowe, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Chafin throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Amed Rosario hits a double off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Reds Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell homered and doubled, Daylen Lile hit a three-run triple and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Monday night with their biggest offensive output since July 3.

They have won three of their last 13 games.

Lile cleared the bases in a four-run first and Bell hit a second-deck solo homer, his 12th, in a three-run third to lead 7-0.

The Nationals collected 15 hits, six for extra-bases including James Wood with two doubles. Brady House and Jacob Young had three hits each.

The Reds strung together four straight RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning, knocking out Nationals starter Jake Irvin. Andrew Chafin (1-0), the fourth of seven Nationals pitchers, got the win with a hitless six inning.

Reds starter Brady Singer (7-8) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on five hits and two walks. Six Reds relievers added six more walks and 10 hits.

Noelvi Marte and Gavin Lux had two hits and two RBIs each for the Reds.

Key moment

The first five Nationals reached base in the opening inning before Lile hit his bases-clearing triple into the right-field corner.

Key stat

The Reds had not allowed more than four runs in each of their previous eight games (17 runs total) but a four-run first then a three-run third by Washington erased that streak.

Up next

Reds RHP Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19) will face Nationals RHP Brad Lord (2-5, 3.46) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.