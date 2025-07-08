Interim Nationals GM pledges a ‘fresh voice’ and manager Cairo says ‘it’s hard’ to replace Martinez

Washington Nationals interim general manager Mike DeBartolo and interim manager Miguel Cairo are ready to try to turn around an organization that's had the second-worst record in the majors since 2020.

FILE - Washington Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, June 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)(AP/Tony Ding)

The Nationals fired manager Dave Martinez and longtime president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo after Sunday’s 6-4 loss to Boston, which dropped Washington to 37-53 on the season and 9-23 since June 1.

“We have a lot of interesting, exciting young pieces to build on,” DeBartolo said. “We have a lot more we need to build. Simply stepping up our game is not enough. We need real change. I’m excited to bring a fresh approach, a fresh voice to this role, and integrate more data, more technology, more innovation to our decision-making across the organization at all levels and hopefully improve the performance of our players as well.”

The Nationals have gone 325-473 and have not had a winning season since winning the 2019 World Series in Martinez’s second year.

The 51-year-old Cairo had been the Nationals’ bench coach since last year. After learning about Martinez’s firing on Sunday, he needed his close friend and mentor’s blessing before taking the interim position.

“I wouldn’t get the job without talking to him,” Cairo said before Tuesday’s game at St. Louis. “He was here for a lot of years, and he didn’t do anything wrong. He worked. He let us work. He worked hard. He made sure he put every player in the right position to succeed, and it is what it is. Right now, he’s let go, and it’s hard for me to be doing this interview.”

Cairo was Tony La Russa’s bench coach with the Chicago White Sox from 2021-22 and went 18-16 as interim manager when La Russa went on medical leave.

“He’s a true professional,” DeBartolo said. “His work ethic is off the charts of his experience. You know, both playing, playing so many different positions, playing so many years, different teams, in so many different roles, front office, coaching. So, he’s going to bring a wealth of experience and energy to the to the team, and I’m excited to see that.”

The Nationals also announced Tuesday that catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco has been promoted to bench coach, and Bob Henley has joined Cairo’s staff as major league field coordinator.

DeBartolo has been entrusted with leading the Nationals as the team enters Sunday’s 2025 amateur draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

DeBartolo joined the organization as an intern in 2012 and was named assistant general manager in 2019. He hopes to incorporate his own vision into the baseball operations department.

“Coming from an analytics background and building up that department, I’m excited to try to leverage some of those, both analytics and, also, new technology, throughout the organization,” DeBartolo said. “We have a lot of great information, and I think there are ways it could be integrated more into all of our processes. So, I think I’d like to lead that sort of transition and integrate that even further.”

DeBartolo figures to be busy after the draft as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Closer Kyle Finnegan is set to become a free agent after the season and All-Star left-hander MacKenzie Gore is due for a raise in arbitration with two years of club control remaining after this season.

Nationals make roster moves

Cairo had a couple of new faces in the dugout Tuesday. The Nationals signed right-hander Luis García and recalled catcher Drew Millas from Triple-A Rochester.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list and right-hander Eduardo Salazar was optioned to Rochester.

Ruiz was first placed on the concussion list on June 27 after a foul ball off the bat of teammate struck him in the head while he was sitting in the dugout on June 23 against Pittsburgh.

He was activated Friday and went 1 for 4 while starting two straight games at catcher, but he continued to experience symptoms and will remain on the injured list through the All-Star break.

The 26-year-old is hitting .247 with two homers and 25 RBIs in 68 games this season, his fourth as the Nationals’ starting catcher.

Millas went 1 for 7 in three games during Ruiz’s earlier IL stint and is expected to back up Riley Adams.

García went 2-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 28 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who released him on July 4. The 38-year-old reliever has also pitched Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas, St. Louis, San Diego and Boston.

Salazar went 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA in 30 appearances.

Washington also transferred right-hander Trevor Williams (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

