Infielder Paul DeJong activated by Nationals after getting hit in face by 92.7 mph pitch in April

The Associated Press

July 1, 2025, 7:12 PM

FILE - Washington Nationals' Paul DeJong, center, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed,File)(AP/Matt Freed)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals activated infielder Paul DeJong from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned infielder Andrés Chaparro to Triple-A Rochester.

DeJong was hit in the face by a 92.7 mph pitch from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller on April 15 that fractured his nose, orbital and orbital floor. The 31-year-old had surgery six days later.

DeJong went 11 for 40, hitting .275, with a double, a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored in 12 rehab games for Double-A Harrisburg.

DeJong, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, hit .204 with four doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored in 16 games for Washington before his injury.

The 26-year-old Chaparro .091 in four games for the Nationals this season.

The Nationals’ scheduled game against Detroit on Tuesday was rained out and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

