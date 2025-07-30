Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Cubs add depth to…

Cubs add depth to rotation by acquiring Michael Soroka from Nationals, AP source says

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 10:51 PM

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

The Chicago Cubs agreed to acquire right-hander Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, adding a veteran starter as they pursue an NL Central title, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade was not official, said Washington received two minor leaguers: infielder Ronny Cruz and outfielder Christian Franklin.

An All-Star in 2019 with Atlanta, the 27-year-old Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA this season for the Nationals, who signed him to a one-year, $9 million contract in the offseason. He should provide depth in the Cubs’ rotation behind Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.

The Canadian is 20-26 with a 3.91 ERA in six major league seasons. He tore his right Achilles tendon on a routine fielding play in 2020, then injured the same tendon while walking into Atlanta’s ballpark the following year. He missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Soroka went 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA last season for the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs trail the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by one game after beating them 10-3 earlier Wednesday. The Nationals are last in the NL East and fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez earlier this month.

The 18-year-old Cruz joins Washington’s farm system after batting .270 this season for the Cubs’ Rookie-level Arizona Complex League squad. The 25-year-old Franklin is batting .265 with eight homers this season for Triple-A Iowa.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up