Brewers take on the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (38-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.62 WHIP, two strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -256, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they play the Washington Nationals.

Milwaukee has a 54-40 record overall and a 31-17 record in home games. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Washington has a 38-56 record overall and a 20-28 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 16-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 24 home runs, 59 walks and 69 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 12 for 31 with four doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.