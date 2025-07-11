Brewers take on the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (38-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-40, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10…

Washington Nationals (38-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-9, 4.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -188, Nationals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Milwaukee is 30-17 in home games and 53-40 overall. The Brewers have hit 89 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Washington has a 38-55 record overall and a 20-27 record in road games. The Nationals are 28-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 11 for 43 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 11 for 35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

