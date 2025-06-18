Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Rockies try to keep…

Rockies try to keep win streak alive against the Nationals

The Associated Press

June 18, 2025, 4:03 AM

Colorado Rockies (16-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-43, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (2-8, 6.62 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-7, 4.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -171, Rockies +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 15-23 at home and 30-43 overall. The Nationals have hit 70 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Colorado has gone 9-30 on the road and 16-57 overall. The Rockies have hit 71 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has a .281 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 18 doubles and 18 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 12 for 37 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .285 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 14 walks and 46 RBIs. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 44 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 0-10, .229 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up