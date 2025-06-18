Rockies try to keep win streak alive against the Nationals

Colorado Rockies (16-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-43, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:45…

Colorado Rockies (16-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-43, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (2-8, 6.62 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-7, 4.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -171, Rockies +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 15-23 at home and 30-43 overall. The Nationals have hit 70 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Colorado has gone 9-30 on the road and 16-57 overall. The Rockies have hit 71 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has a .281 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 18 doubles and 18 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 12 for 37 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .285 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 14 walks and 46 RBIs. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 44 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 0-10, .229 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.