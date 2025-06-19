Rockies take 4-game win streak into game against the Nationals

Colorado Rockies (17-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-44, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 1:05…

Colorado Rockies (17-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-44, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -152, Rockies +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 15-24 record at home and a 30-44 record overall. The Nationals are 13-33 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado has a 10-30 record in road games and a 17-57 record overall. The Rockies are 12-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with a .282 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 52 RBIs. C.J. Abrams is 12 for 35 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 44 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 0-10, .237 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

