Pivetta strikes out 10 in 7 brilliant innings as the Padres beat the Nationals 1-0

Nick Pivetta shut down Washington through seven brilliant innings, including matching his season high with 10 strikeouts, and the San Diego Padres beat the Nationals 1-0 on Wednesday to take two of three in the series.

Pivetta (8-2) allowed just three baserunners, all on singles, and none reached scoring position. Pivetta picked off Daylen Lile after he hit a leadoff single in the third.

Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon each pitched a perfect inning, with Morejon getting his second save.

Luis Arraez, batting leadoff for just the second time this season, had three singles and drove in the game’s only run.

The three-time batting champion singled to center off former Padres left-hander MacKenzie Gore (3-8) with two outs in the second to bring in Tyler Wade. Elias Díaz tried to score from second but was thrown out by center fielder Jacob Young.

The second was the only bad inning for Gore, who was one of six players sent to Washington in the blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to San Diego on Aug. 2, 2022. He opened the inning with consecutive strikeouts before walking Wade and allowing singles to Díaz and Arraez.

Gore was the third pick overall in the 2017 amateur draft. He allowed one run and five hits in six innings, struck out six and walked three.

Key moment

Morejon got the save opportunity after closer Robert Suarez began serving his reduced two-game suspension for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch at Dodger Stadium last Thursday night.

Key stat

It was the first time Pivetta struck out 10 or more while allowing three or fewer hits, no runs and no walks.

Up next

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels. Padres RHP Dylan Cease (3-6, 4.43) is expected to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati.

