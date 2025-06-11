Paul DeJong taking batting practice as he recovers from getting hit in the face by a pitch

Washington Nationals infielder Paul DeJong, sidelined since his nose was broken by a pitch in mid-April, is taking batting practice and could soon start a minor league rehab assignment.

FILE - Washington Nationals' Paul DeJong, center, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed,File)(AP/Matt Freed) FILE - Washington Nationals' Paul DeJong, center, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed,File)(AP/Matt Freed) NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Paul DeJong, sidelined since his nose was broken by a pitch in mid-April, is taking batting practice and could soon start a minor league rehab assignment.

DeJong took BP on Wednesday with a face protector flap and hit against right-hander Derek Law in a simulated game — and will do so again in a few days, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

“If everything goes well, he’s pretty close,” Martinez said. “He’s itching to go back and play. I know he’s got to go back to see the doctor one more time and then after that hopefully we can get him out.”

DeJong was hit by a 92.7 mph pitch from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller on April 15, fracturing his nose, orbital and orbital floor. The 31-year-old had surgery six days later.

Law has been sidelined since spring training with right forearm inflammation. The 34-year-old right-hander threw 25 pitches, reaching 93 mph, and mixed in sliders and changeups.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.