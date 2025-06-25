Padres and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (33-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (43-36, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Washington Nationals (33-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (43-36, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-7, 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (7-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Nationals +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego is 43-36 overall and 24-14 at home. The Padres have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.67.

Washington has gone 17-23 in road games and 33-47 overall. The Nationals have hit 83 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs while slugging .459. Luis Arraez is 14 for 44 with a double, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 10 for 37 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ryan Bergert: day-to-day (elbow), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

