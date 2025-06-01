Nationals try to keep win streak alive against the Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (28-30, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-31, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Washington Nationals (28-30, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-31, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -190, Nationals +159; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 27-31 overall and 14-17 at home. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Washington is 28-30 overall and 15-16 in road games. The Nationals are 11-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with a .301 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14 for 39 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 13 for 38 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .256 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.