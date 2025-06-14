Live Radio
Nationals take home losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

The Associated Press

June 14, 2025, 4:06 AM

Miami Marlins (26-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-39, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cade Gibson (1-3, 0.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-7, 5.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins looking to stop their three-game home skid.

Washington is 30-39 overall and 15-19 at home. The Nationals are ninth in the NL with 66 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Miami has a 12-21 record in road games and a 26-41 record overall. The Marlins have a 22-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 17 doubles and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 8 for 34 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 10 home runs while slugging .466. Agustin Ramirez is 8 for 44 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .220 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

