Nationals recall 1B/DH Andrés Chaparro from minors after sending down infielder Nasim Nuñez

The Washington Nationals recalled first baseman and designated hitter Andrés Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets.

Chaparro had a pinch-hit double and finished 1 for 2 as the Nationals lost the series opener 5-4 in 10 innings at Citi Field. He took the roster spot of middle infielder Nasim Nuñez, optioned to Triple-A after going 0 for 2 on Sunday in a 4-2 loss at home to the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old Chaparro was batting .304 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 15 games for the Red Wings this season. He was selected International League player of the week on June 2.

“Andrés has been swinging the bat really well. We’re struggling against left-handed pitching. He gives us another right-handed bat,” manager Dave Martinez said before the game. “He’ll definitely get some at-bats against left-handed pitching.”

Chaparro doubled to deep right-center off lefty reliever José Castillo in the eighth, then flied out with a runner on third to end the top of the 10th.

Chaparro made his major league debut for Washington last August and hit .215 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

The 24-year-old Nuñez batted .186 with five RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .503 OPS in 23 games for the Nationals this season.

Martinez said Nuñez will play shortstop every day down at Rochester.

“He’s young. He’s full of energy, as we all know. We just want to get him some everyday at-bats in case something does happen and he comes up here, he’s ready to fill the void,” Martinez said. “He’s going to be a good one.”

Washington also claimed right-hander Ryan Loutos off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and assigned him to Rochester.

