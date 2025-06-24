Nationals play the Padres leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (33-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-36, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Washington Nationals (33-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-36, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.54 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.87 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Nationals +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 23-14 record in home games and a 42-36 record overall. The Padres are 30-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington has a 33-46 record overall and a 17-22 record in road games. The Nationals have a 23-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 29 RBIs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 19 doubles and 22 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

