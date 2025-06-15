Nationals look to stop skid in game against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (27-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-40, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Miami Marlins (27-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-40, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -188, Marlins +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop a seven-game skid when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 30-40 record overall and a 15-20 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 17-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami has a 27-41 record overall and a 13-21 record in road games. Marlins hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 16 doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 10 for 32 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has seven doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 8 for 44 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .220 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.