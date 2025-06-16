Nationals host the Rockies on home losing streak

Colorado Rockies (14-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-41, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 6:45…

Colorado Rockies (14-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-41, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.77 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -204, Rockies +167; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to stop their five-game home skid with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Washington has a 15-21 record at home and a 30-41 record overall. The Nationals have a 20-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 14-57 record overall and a 7-30 record on the road. The Rockies are 3-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 17 doubles and 17 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 12 for 39 with four doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

