Nationals host the Marlins to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (25-41, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-38, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -125, Marlins +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Washington is 30-38 overall and 15-18 at home. The Nationals have a 23-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami is 25-41 overall and 11-21 on the road. The Marlins are 14-34 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 16 doubles and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 8 for 32 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has six home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBIs while hitting .228 for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 11 for 35 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .196 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

