Nationals host the Cubs to begin 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (37-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (28-31, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (2-0, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-5, 5.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -154, Nationals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Washington is 28-31 overall and 13-14 at home. The Nationals are 11-7 in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 17-11 record in road games and a 37-22 record overall. The Cubs are 9-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 15 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .286 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 10 for 32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .301 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 15 doubles and a triple. Seiya Suzuki is 13 for 37 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

