Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals catcher Ruiz placed…

Nationals catcher Ruiz placed on IL a day after getting hit on the head with a foul ball

The Associated Press

June 24, 2025, 9:46 PM

Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz holds a bat during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(AP/Tony Ding)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, a day after getting struck on the head by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Josh Bell while in the dugout.

The Nationals said Ruiz has a head bruise.

Catcher Drew Millas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He hit .247 with four homers and 25 RBIs in 52 games.

The foul ball hit Ruiz on a bounce. He grabbed his head with both hands and immediately left the dugout. He was replaced by Riley Adams.

Ruiz had a CT scan after his team’s 10-6 victory,

Bell wound up hitting a sacrifice fly as part of a four-run fourth inning.

It was the second time in five days a major league player got hurt in the dugout when nailed by a foul ball.

Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene and taken to a hospital after getting struck in the face when Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman lined a ball into the Tampa Bay dugout last Thursday night.

Bigge was placed on a backboard and gave a thumbs up before being driven by ambulance to a nearby hospital for tests. He never lost consciousness and was able to converse with first responders, Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up