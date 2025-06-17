Nationals bring home losing streak into matchup against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (15-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-42, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:45…

Colorado Rockies (15-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (30-42, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 7.23 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Nationals: Mike Soroka (3-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -201, Rockies +166; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break their six-game home slide with a win against the Colorado Rockies.

Washington has gone 15-22 in home games and 30-42 overall. The Nationals have a 21-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 15-57 overall and 8-30 on the road. The Rockies have gone 10-24 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 11 for 35 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 46 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .214 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

