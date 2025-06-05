Nationals and Cubs meet to decide series winner

Chicago Cubs (38-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (29-32, third in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 6:45…

Chicago Cubs (38-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (29-32, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Pomeranz (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has gone 14-15 in home games and 29-32 overall. The Nationals have a 13-22 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has a 38-23 record overall and an 18-12 record on the road. The Cubs have a 34-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 16 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .283 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 10 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 10 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs while hitting .283 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 10 for 27 with two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

