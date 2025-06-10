Mets start 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (30-35, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (42-24, first in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (30-35, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (42-24, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Mets: Griffin Canning (6-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -162, Nationals +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

New York has a 42-24 record overall and a 24-7 record at home. The Mets are 32-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 30-35 record overall and a 15-17 record in road games. The Nationals have gone 17-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 17 home runs while slugging .594. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 40 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 16 doubles and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15 for 41 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (toe), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.