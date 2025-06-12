Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

Washington Nationals (30-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-24, first in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (30-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (44-24, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mike Soroka (3-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (6-3, 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -251, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Washington Nationals.

New York has gone 26-7 at home and 44-24 overall. The Mets have hit 87 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Washington is 15-19 on the road and 30-37 overall. The Nationals are 21-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 15 for 40 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 8 for 36 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.