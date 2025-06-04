Gore outpitches Boyd as Nationals blank Cubs 2-0 to even series

MacKenzie Gore pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and Amed Rosario homered to break a scoreless tie in the seventh as the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Amed Rosario, left, is greeted by Nathaniel Lowe (33) after hitting a solo home run against Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd throws as Washington Nationals' Nasim Nuñez bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals outfielder Robert Hassell III catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Justin Turner against pitcher MacKenzie Gore during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Alex Call dives at home plate and scores a run on a double hit by Nasim Nuñez against Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Robert Hassell III follows through on his swing after hitting a single against Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Nasim Nuñez is tagged out by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson while attempting to steal second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams Cubs Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Washington, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — MacKenzie Gore pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and Amed Rosario homered to break a scoreless tie in the seventh as the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Nasim Nuñez added an RBI double in the eighth to chase Cubs starter Matthew Boyd, who carried a perfect game into the sixth before walking Nuñez with one out and then giving up a two-out single to rookie Robert Hassell III.

Rosario’s third homer — an opposite-field shot into the Washington bullpen in right — came on the first pitch thrown by Boyd (5-3) in the seventh.

Gore (3-5) has tossed 13 consecutive scoreless innings. He struck out seven, walked one and threw 94 pitches as the Nationals evened the three-game series.

The left-hander retired 21 of the final 23 batters he faced in a game that took only 2 hours, 11 minutes.

Brad Lord worked a clean eighth and Kyle Finnegan earned his 17th save after letting two runners on in the ninth.

Boyd permitted two runs over 7 1/3 innings while striking out seven, walking one and yielding four hits on 95 pitches.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.