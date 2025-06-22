Dodgers square off against the Nationals with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (32-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Washington Nationals (32-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mike Soroka (3-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -278, Nationals +224; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has gone 29-14 at home and 47-31 overall. The Dodgers are 18-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 16-21 record in road games and a 32-45 record overall. The Nationals are 25-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 12 doubles, five triples and 25 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12 for 33 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 19 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .278 for the Nationals. Nathaniel Lowe is 8 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.