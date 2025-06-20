Live Radio
Dodgers host the Nationals to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 20, 2025, 4:05 AM

Washington Nationals (31-44, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -197, Nationals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 28-13 at home and 46-30 overall. The Dodgers have a 34-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington is 31-44 overall and 15-20 in road games. The Nationals are 18-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12 for 36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 20 home runs while slugging .564. Nathaniel Lowe is 7 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 1-9, .237 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

