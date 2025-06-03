Diamondbacks put RHP Corbin Burnes on 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, two days after leaving a start early against the Washington Nationals.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Burnes is seeking a second opinion after having an MRI and had no definitive news Tuesday before the Diamondbacks played the Braves. Lovullo said the result “was not inconclusive. I just think there’s other opinions that he wants to get.”

Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Lovullo said Ryne Nelson would become a regular starter with Burnes out. He is 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA this season with 13 appearances, including three starts.

“He’s ready for this challenge,” Lovullo said. “He shows us every single time he takes the baseball no matter what role it’s in, he’s able to handle that. And we’re excited for him.”

Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season, and the 30-year-old has been very durable over the past several years. He’s made at least 28 starts in every season since he won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The D-backs called up left-hander Tommy Henry to take Burnes’ spot on the roster. He’s pitched in one game this season, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

