Diamondbacks beat Nationals 3-1 but lose starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to possible injury

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP/Rick Scuteri) Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP/Rick Scuteri) PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered to cap Arizona’s three-run first inning in a 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday, but the Diamondbacks might have lost starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to an elbow injury.

Burnes, who had three of his six strikeouts in the first inning, left with two outs and CJ Abrams on base in the fifth after throwing his 70th pitch. He motioned to the dugout and appeared to mouth, ‘My elbow,’ to a teammate before walking off the field with a 3-0 lead.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game that Burnes had discomfort in his right elbow and would have an MRI on Monday.

The Diamondbacks, who snapped a four-game skid despite not getting a hit after the first inning, staked Burnes to the lead when Ketel Marte hit a leadoff single against Mitchell Parker (4-5) and took second on a flyout. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to score Marte and Suárez followed with his 15th homer — a 466-foot shot to center.

The blast tied Suárez with the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber for the fifth longest this season. The Angels’ Mike Trout leads with a 484-footer against the Giants on April 19.

It turned out it was Arizona’s final hit.

Jalen Beeks replaced Burnes in the fifth and gave up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe before striking out Luis García Jr. to end it.

Cristian Mena (1-0) was recalled from Triple-A Reno before the game and pitched two scoreless innings for his first win in his third career appearance. Justin Martinez pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

The Nationals had their four-game win streak stopped — one short of their season high.

Key moment

Arizona will monitor the status of Burnes, who was signed to a six-year deal worth $210 million before the season to anchor the staff.

Key stat

Burnes didn’t get his first win until his sixth start when he beat the Mets on April 30. But he went 2-1 in four May starts with a 1.67 ERA.

Up next

RHP Trevor Williams (3-5, 5.69) starts Tuesday as the Nationals begin a six-game homestand with three against the Cubs, who will send out RHP Cade Horton (2-0, 3.98) for his fourth career start.

The Diamondbacks will start RHP Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.54) on Tuesday against Braves, who will start RHP Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50).

