Cubs try to keep win streak going against the Nationals

Chicago Cubs (38-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (28-32, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (5-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -140, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 13-15 record in home games and a 28-32 record overall. The Nationals have hit 60 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Chicago has a 38-22 record overall and an 18-11 record on the road. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 16 home runs while slugging .568. Josh Bell is 11 for 35 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 11 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

