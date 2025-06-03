Busch’s big day propels Cubs to 8-3 win over Nationals

Michael Busch hit his ninth homer of the season, drove in three runs and finished a double shy of the cycle to help the Chicago Cubs to a 8-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, left, greets Michael Busch (29) after he scored a run on a sacrifice fly hit by Dansby Swanson against Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams during the second inning of a baseball game in Washington, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams)

Nico Hoerner singled in two runs to complete a four-run fifth inning that put Chicago up 7-3. Dansby Swanson added a pair of sacrifice flies as the Cubs won their third straight and 15th out of 19.

Right-hander Cade Horton (3-0) allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings to start Chicago’s nine-game road trip.

CJ Abrams, James Wood and Luis García Jr. drove in runs for the Nationals.

Busch tripled and singled off Trevor Williams (3-6), forced across a run on a bases-loaded walk against Andrew Chafin in the fifth, then hit a seventh-inning solo shot off Zach Brzykcy.

He flew out to left against Jackson Rutledge in the ninth to fall just short of Chicago’s second cycle this season. On March 31, Carson Kelly became the first Cubs batter to accomplish the feat since 1993.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and only one run in during the fifth, Busch fouled a 2-2 offering off his right leg and limped out of the batters box. After a visit from team medical personnel, he drew two consecutive balls off Chafin to force in a run and prolong Chicago’s big inning.

Key stat

With his fifth-inning single, Hoerner lifted his season batting average to .433 (26 for 60) with runners in scoring position and extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Up next

Both teams start left-handers looking to string together strong performances on Wednesday. Chicago’s Matthew Boyd (5-2, 3.08 ERA) pitched six innings of four-hit ball in a 2-1 win over Colorado last Wednesday. Washington’s MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.16) has allowed just one run and six hits over his last two outings (12 IP).

