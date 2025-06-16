Brady House gets called up by the Nationals. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft

Third baseman Brady House was promoted by the Washington Nationals from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, the club's latest rookie to get a look at the big league level this season.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Third baseman Brady House was promoted by the Washington Nationals from Triple-A Rochester and made his major league debut on Monday night, the club’s latest rookie to get a look at the big league level this season.

House went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk in a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies — the ninth straight setback for the Nationals, who fell to 30-42.

House, selected 11th overall in the 2021 amateur draft, made solid contact with a runner on first in the ninth inning, but hit the ball right at Rockies second baseman Orlando Arcia, resulting in a double play.

In other moves before opening a series against the worst-in-the-majors Rockies, the Nationals recalled outfielder Daylen Lile from Rochester, optioned outfielder Robert Hassell III and infielder José Tena to the Triple-A club and designated infielder Juan Yepez for assignment.

Lile hit his first major league homer in the fifth inning against Colorado. He made his major league debut in May.

The 22-year-old House is considered Washington’s No. 3 prospect and led the club’s minor league system with 13 homers, 41 RBIs, a .519 slugging percentage and an .872 OPS in 65 games at Triple-A in 2025.

Hassell, another rookie, batted .218 with one homer and eight RBIs in 21 games since making his debut.

Tena hit .248 in 44 games with the Nationals this season.

