Agustín Ramírez homers twice to power Marlins past Nationals 11-9

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Agustín Ramírez hit two home runs and Eric Wagaman had three RBIs to help the Miami Marlins hand the Washington Nationals their sixth straight loss, 11-9 on Friday night in a game that included a rain delay of more than two hours.

Ramírez hit a solo shot off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (4-7) in the first for a 1-0 lead and then hit his 10th of the season leading off a four-run third as Miami took a 6-0 lead.

It was Ramírez’s second multihomer game after hitting two solo shots in a 7-6 loss to Seattle on April 27. Wagaman had an RBI double and Dane Myers added a two-run double as Miami built the six-run advantage.

CJ Abrams reached on an infield hit and James Wood followed with his 17th homer to get the Nationals within 6-2 after three.

Fortes and Xavier Edwards had RBI singles in the fifth following a delay of 2 hours, 14 minutes for an 8-2 lead.

Wood hit a two-run double and Nathaniel Lowe, Alex Call and Keibert Ruiz followed with RBI singles as Washington scored five times in the seventh to pull within 8-7.

Miami answered with Wagaman’s two-run single and Connor Norby’s RBI groundout in the eighth.

Edwin Cabrera allowed two runs in a three-inning start for Miami. Tyler Phillips (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Parker allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Jackson Rutledge got the final two outs in the fourth before the second delay and then allowed two runs. Jose A. Ferrer was tagged for three runs on four hits in an inning.

Miami has won three of four against Washington this season.

Key moment

Calvin Faucher allowed a one-out single before getting groundouts from Robert Hassell III and Abrams to finish off his sixth save in nine opportunities.

Key stat

Miami’s minus-91 run differential is the second worst in the NL followed by Washington at minus-60.

Up next

Miami had not announced who will start Saturday’s game opposite Washington RHP Trevor Williams (3-7, 5.91).

