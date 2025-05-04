Live Radio
Wood leads Nationals against the Reds after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

May 4, 2025, 4:06 AM

Washington Nationals (15-19, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-16, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Reds: Nicholas Martinez (1-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -122, Nationals +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds after James Wood’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Cincinnati has a 9-9 record in home games and an 18-16 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Washington is 15-19 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Nationals have gone 11-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has five doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Wood has eight doubles and nine home runs while hitting .273 for the Nationals. Nathaniel Lowe is 7-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

