Wood hits 2-run HR, Irvin works 8 3-hit innings as the Nationals beat the Giants 3-0

Washington Nationals' James Wood hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Nationals' James Wood hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Jake Irvin pitched eight innings of three-hit ball as the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Saturday.

Irvin (4-1) struck out seven and walked two in a 96-pitch effort as Washington bounced back following a 4-0 loss to the Giants on Friday and won for the seventh time in nine games.

Amed Rosario doubled with one out in the first and Wood followed with a 390-foot shot to right for his 13th homer of the season. Keibert Ruiz added two hits for Washington.

With runners on first and third in the seventh, Robert Hassell III hit a slow comebacker and Tristan Beck’s only play was to first as Luis Garcia, Jr. scored Washington’s third run.

Jorge Lopez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save with Daylen Lile making a diving catch in right to end it.

San Francisco’s Kyle Harrison (0-1), filling the rotation spot of the injured Justin Verlander, gave up two runs on five hits over four innings in his first start of the season.

Tyler Fitzgerald had two of San Francisco’s three hits. The Giants have lost three of their last five games.

Irvin retired nine straight before yielding a two-out walk to Mike Yastrzemski in the eighth. The 28-yeaer-old right-hander then ended his outing by striking out Heliot Ramos.

Key moment

The first two Giants reached against Irvin in the fourth, but he coaxed a double-play grounder by Matt Chapman and struck out Willy Adames.

Key stat

In his last six games, Wood is hitting .400 (10 for 25) with a double, two homers, two stolen bases, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Up next

San Francisco LHP Robbie Ray (6-0, 2.67 ERA) opposes Washington RHP Michael Soroka (1-2, 5.95 ERA) in the series finale.

