Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Smith-Shawver shines again with…

Smith-Shawver shines again with 6 strong innings as Braves beat Nationals 5-2 to win series

The Associated Press

May 15, 2025, 2:52 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — AJ Smith-Shawver allowed only two hits and no earned runs in six strong innings, Nick Allen drove in a run with two hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Thursday.

The Braves won three of four games in the series, leaving the Nationals with eight losses in their last nine games. Washington snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-4 comeback win on Wednesday night.

Smith-Shawver (3-2) relied on his splitter for six strikeouts and gave up one unearned run. He has won his last three decisions.

C.J. Abrams had two hits, including a homer off left-hander Dylan Lee in the eighth, for Washington.

Smith-Shawver, 22, has emerged as a reliable right-hander following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 29. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over Cincinnati on May 5.

Trevor Williams (2-5) gave up four runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his seventh save, a day after suffering his third blown save.

Key moment

Ozzie Albies was hit by a pitch from Williams to open the fifth, setting up a three-run inning that gave Atlanta a 4-0 lead. Alex Verdugo and Drake Baldwin had run-scoring singles and Marcell Ozuna added a sacrifice fly in the inning.

Key stat

Smith-Shawver has allowed one earned run in 19 2/3 innings over his last three starts, leaving his ERA at 2.33.

Up next

Washington opens a three-game series at Baltimore on Friday night with LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA) scheduled to start for the Nationals. The Braves also will open an interleague series on the road when they play at Boston with LHP Chris Sale (1-3, 3.97), who pitched for the Red Sox from 2017 through 2023, scheduled to face LHP Garrett Crochet (4-2, 1.93).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up