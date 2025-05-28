Live Radio
Rodríguez and Raleigh homer back-to-back to jump start Mariners in 9-1 win over Nationals

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 4:14 AM

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates after hitting a single that scored Ben Williamson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP/Ryan Sun)

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run home run, Cal Raleigh hit a pair of solo homers and the Seattle Mariners opened a nine-game homestand with a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Rodríguez and Raleigh went back-to-back after J.P. Crawford led off the first with a single to stake Seattle rookie Logan Evans to a 3-0 lead.

Evans (2-1) went a career-high eight innings, giving up four hits, including a home run by James Wood in the fourth.

Raleigh’s home run made it 4-1 in the fifth, finishing Washington starter Mitchell Parker (4-3). Raleigh’s AL-leading 19th home runs breaks a tie with Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella in 1955 for the most by a primary-position catcher in his team’s first 53 games of a season.

Rodríguez finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said prior to the game that All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert will be in a Triple-A rehab assignment in Tacoma as early as Thursday. He also said pitcher Bryce Miller would be activated on the homestand, which runs through June 5.

Key moment

With a 3-1 lead after giving up home run to Wood with one out in the fourth, Evans allowed a single by Nathaniel Lowe but got Keibert Ruiz to hit into a double play. The Nats only stranded two runners, one in the eighth and ninth.

Key stat

Dylan Moore had three hits for the Mariners, including a pair of doubles, but his biggest contribution may have been breaking from third base on an infield chopper to third and sliding under the tag to ignite a three-run sixth inning.

Up next

Trevor Williams (2-5, 6.39 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound Wednesday for the Nationals against Seattle’s (George Kirby 0-1, 12.27).

