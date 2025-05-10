Nationals take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (20-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (17-22, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (20-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (17-22, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -114, Nationals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to stop their three-game skid when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Washington is 10-10 at home and 17-22 overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

St. Louis has a 5-13 record on the road and a 20-19 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 6 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with five home runs while slugging .399. Masyn Winn is 10 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .242 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

