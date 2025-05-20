Nationals rookie outfielder Dylan Crews to have an MRI on sore left side and back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals rookie outfielder Dylan Crews will get an MRI on his sore lower left side and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals rookie outfielder Dylan Crews will get an MRI on his sore lower left side and back after leaving Tuesday night’s 5-3 win over Atlanta in the sixth inning.

Crews, who will have the MRI on Wednesday, said he aggravated the injury swinging during a fifth-inning at-bat that resulted in a walk.

“It kind of grabbed a little bit on the check swing,” said Crews, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 amateur draft. “It’s unfortunate.”

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Crews had been dealing with tightness in his lower left back and side since a diving play in Washington’s previous series against the Braves in Atlanta last week.

“I am a little bit concerned,” Martinez said. “Because it is that one gray area that could be a multitude of things.”

Before leaving the game, Crews hit what proved to be the game’s decisive solo home run in the second inning off Braves ace Spencer Strider.

It was Crews’ seventh homer of the season, and marked his first time homering in consecutive games after his three-run shot Sunday helped Washington to a 10-4 win at Baltimore.

The 23-year-old Crews is batting .196 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.