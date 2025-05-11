Nationals host the Cardinals on home losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (21-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (17-23, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (21-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (17-23, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -134, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break their four-game home skid.

Washington is 17-23 overall and 10-11 in home games. The Nationals have gone 8-15 in games when they have allowed a home run.

St. Louis is 21-19 overall and 6-13 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 10 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 39 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles and five home runs while hitting .243 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 12 for 32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.