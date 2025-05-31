Nationals bring win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (27-30, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-30, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10…

Washington Nationals (27-30, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-30, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mike Soroka (1-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -198, Nationals +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 27-30 overall and 14-16 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Washington has a 27-30 record overall and a 14-16 record on the road. The Nationals have a 19-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 13 doubles and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14 for 39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

James Wood has a .287 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 15 doubles and 16 home runs. Luis Garcia is 13 for 37 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.