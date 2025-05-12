Nationals bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Washington Nationals (17-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:15…

Washington Nationals (17-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -176, Nationals +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end a five-game slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 12-6 record at home and a 19-21 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Washington is 17-24 overall and 7-12 on the road. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Nationals. Riley Adams is 4 for 16 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

