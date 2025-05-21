Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (24-24, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (24-24, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -159, Nationals +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Washington has a 22-27 record overall and an 11-12 record at home. The Nationals have gone 9-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has a 9-17 record in road games and a 24-24 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). C.J. Abrams is 14 for 42 with three doubles, four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 10 home runs while slugging .457. Drake Baldwin is 16 for 28 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: day-to-day (back), Jacob Young: day-to-day (shoulder), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (leg), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

