Nationals and Giants play, winner secures 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (30-22, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (24-28, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (6-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Nationals: Mike Soroka (1-2, 5.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -158, Nationals +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington is 13-13 at home and 24-28 overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

San Francisco has a 30-22 record overall and a 13-13 record in road games. The Giants have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles and 13 home runs). C.J. Abrams is 11 for 41 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with 10 home runs while slugging .429. Heliot Ramos is 11 for 40 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (leg), Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

